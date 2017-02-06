Majority of state employees could have civil-service protections lifted

State workers' fate could be hanging in balance if lawmakers advance one bill. It would remove civil-service protection for most of the state employees for three years.

Agency heads would make the hiring and firing decisions rather than the Personnel Board.

"Everyday when they go to work, they could be fired," said Mississippi Alliance for State Workers President Brenda Scott.

As a voice for state workers, Brenda Scott is outraged. She's keeping her phone close at hand to record any floor debates and share them with state workers on social media.

"They had the understanding they had to work one year probationary," described Scott. "After which they received what's called a property right to their job meaning they could not be fired without just cause."

Supporters say there would still be a buffer.

"Employees cannot be just pushed out the door," said Representative Angela Cockerham. "That's why we have that component where the Office of the Attorney General is in this particular bill."

Cockerham said during Thursday's floor debate that agency heads would have to consult the Attorney General's office to ensure no state or federal laws were being violated.

Appropriations Chairman Representative John Read said it's also a budget issue. He said agency heads need the flexibility to reorganize the agency, but he maintains the purpose is not to make firing workers easier.

"Reality is there could be more cuts coming," explained Read. "Give these agencies a chance to operate and not put people on the street."

Representative Tom Miles requested the bill be held on a motion to reconsider. He said he's been flooded with calls and emails from state employees.

"To me, it seems like they're trying to balance the budget on our state employees' backs and our state employees haven't done anything wrong," noted Miles.

As passed on Thursday, Department of Mental Health employees and Highway Patrol officers would keep their civil-service protection.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.