Testimony ends in the Ben Allen embezzlement trial

Testimony has wrapped up in the Ben Allen embezzlement trial. The President of Downtown Jackson Partners, a Business Improvement District, is accused of taking $487,000.

The trial has focused on arguments over what are public and private dollars.

Prosecutors say the non-profit operates off a tax. and defense attorneys say it's a voluntary assessment fee, collected from businesses in a 66 block area.

The defense's last witness, Robert Gibbs, Downtown Partners attorney, argued their point with DA Robert Schuler-Smith.

"You used it incorrectly several times, because the statute says assessment," said Gibbs. "But you keep calling it a tax, so no, no let me finish my answer. So for the statute is very clear and you can read it and you ought to pull it up so the jury can see it. It's not mentioned one time in the statute that it's a tax."

Last to take the stand was Jackson's Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes who was called as a rebuttal witness for the prosecution.

Stokes testified that he opposed the funding of the business district because he felt taxes were unfairly imposed on businesses and the city had no oversight of the money.

Closing arguments will begin Tuesday morning.

READ MORE

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.