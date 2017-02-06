Victim dead after being hit by car on McDowell Road

The person hit by a car Monday night in Jackson has died.

60-year-old Robert Morris Brown was struck by a car on the corner of W. McDowell Road and Pinebrook Drive, just before 9:00 p.m. Police say he was standing in the roadway at the time he was hit.

He was transported to UMMC by AMR.

His injuries were considered life threatening at the time of the accident and later succumbed to them.

The driver of the car that struck and killed him remained on scene and the driver was questioned. No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation.

