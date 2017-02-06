Rankin County Sheriff's Department searching for armed robbery suspects

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force need your help finding two wanted fugitives.

Ulylesses Deer and Lisa Courtney are both wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery after a January 26 incident on the 100 block of Quail Hollow Place in Brandon.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything, please contact Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS or submit a tip online here.

Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by clicking here.

There is a reward for information that leads to the positive location and arrest.

