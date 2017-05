Two people have been shot in west Jackson at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, off Medgar Evers.

Police say one of the victims is a security guard. The shooting occurred in the street in front of the complex, but police found a second crime scene on the apartment grounds.

Several vehicles were also shot into.

Police say both victims are stable, but they have no suspect information at this time.

