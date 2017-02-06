Are the New Orleans Saints bringing training camp back to Millsaps?

Rumors began circulating this weekend the New Orleans Saints are interested in bringing training camp back to Millsaps.

The Sporting News, citing two sources, reports the team is interested in returning to the school where it held training camp from 2006 to 2008, but if that's the Saints plan, they've yet to inform Millsaps.

"That was complete news to us. We have had no contact with the Saints organization," said John Sewell, Millsaps' Director of Communications and Marketing. We would certainly pick up the phone if they called but at this point in time, there's been no discussion or conversation with them."

"The Saints are a fantastic organization. We had a great time with them here a few years ago," Sewell added. "We would certainly welcome the opportunity to talk to them again."

But time might be a major problem if the Majors were to host the Saints' training camp. Camp would start in July, leaving little time for planning.

"It would certainly mean moving a lot of things around," said Sewell. "If they were to try and do it for this summer, that would be a very, very tight time frame. But again until they call us and talk to us, we don't know exactly what they're needing or looking for. We would just have to have that conversation and see what comes from it."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.