Richard Petty's visit to Brandon postponed

We'll have to wait a little bit longer for NASCAR legend Richard Petty's visit to Brandon.

Tuesday's scheduled event at Gray-Daniels Ford has been postponed due to the severe weather in Mississippi and North Carolina. Mr. Petty will now make his visit on Monday, February 13th from 5:00pm until 6:30pm.

He will unveil #7 of 43 80th Tribute Edition 2017 Ford Mustangs. Petty’s Garage, headquartered in Level Cross, North Carolina, has partnered with Ford Motor Company in building these limited-edition Ford Mustangs. Each 80th Tribute Edition Ford Mustang carries a special color scheme that honors Mr. Petty’s 80th birthday and boasts 825 horsepower.

In addition to unveiling the 80th Tribute Edition Ford Mustang, Mr. Petty will also be signing autographs for the first 150 attendees.

For more information about the “The King” Richard Petty’s appearance please contact Casey Ellis at (601) 259-5860.

