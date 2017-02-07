Superintendents discuss potential impact of EdBuild changes

There are a lot of ifs at play with the EdBuild proposal. The debate is about whether districts with large tax bases will be on the hook to pay in more to the formula.

But more than 50 districts are on edge about what a full implementation of that report could mean.

"We understand that other districts in locations or parts of the state aren't able to raise the millage in certain ways," said Madison County Superintendent Ronnie McGehee. "It goes back to whose responsibility is it? Is it the state's or locals?"

The state essentially tells district they never have to pay more than 27 percent of the total cost. Districts pay either 28 mills or 27 percent of the total, whichever is less. That's the rule that's catching the most flack

"Local contribution was 27 percent which in this coming year would've been a little over $18 million," described McGehee. "That's dollars that the state does not send to Madison County. It sends to other places because it helps fund that part of the state allocation.

Madison did its own math and determined that if the full proposal were implemented.

"The difference is $10 million that we would have to make up," said McGehee. "And that would be at no extras. That would be at the level activities that we're doing."

If they did, they'd have to make up the difference either the fund balance or raising taxes. Superintendent McGehee is hopeful that lawmakers won't propose that kind of hit to bigger districts.

Clinton wouldn't be on the hook for more local contributions if the rule is dissolved because they're contributing 28 mills, not 27 percent.

"What we do locally here will be about the same," noted Clinton Superintendent Phil Burchfield. "If we get a little more than what we got in the past that's going to be to our advantage. But we really don't know that."

Burchfield admits that they know the legislature can tweak the funding bill and they will continue to monitor the potential impact.

