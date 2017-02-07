National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado hit Scott Co. Tuesday

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 115 mph hit Scott County Tuesday.

An NWS storm survey team has determined the Scott Co tornado was an EF-2 with maximum winds of 115 mph. More details to follow. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 8, 2017

Cleanup in Scott County is already underway after a tornado touched down just above the city of Forest. Reports of the heaviest damage are along Highway 35 in Scott County.

A flea market that's been in it's location since 1982 was completely leveled, but the owners are certain they will rebuild.

Willie Johnston and his wife, Patsy, say Willie's father opened the flea market just north of Forest on Highway 35 over 35 years ago.

"How could this happen?" Willie said. "It's all gone. I'll have to start all over."

A business, they say, that thrives during the spring and summer months was a source of revenue not only for the Johnston's, but for the community.

"We have so many friends, neighbors, and all, calling," Patsy said. "And vendors. So we will be back, we will be back."

Others say they've come out to check on their loved one's homes, who like the flea market are now rubble just laying on the side of the road.

"I knew it was going to be bad in this area. I just wasn't sure where they where talking about picking up debris on the satellite images and stuff," said Chris King, whose mother's home was damaged. "We headed this way and had to cut through trees just to make it through to her house, but luckily everyone is fine."

Other damage was reported on South Little River Road near Hwy 35. Over a dozen homes and several power lines were damaged as well a trees down along Hwy 35 and Hwy 21.

Golfball sized hail was reported from Hillsboro to Lake.

Emergency and power crews are busy trying to pick up downed power-lines, any debris from the old flea market and snapped pine trees.

No injuries have been reported due to this storm.

