Attorney General Jim Hood files lawsuits to recover funds from MDOC prison bribery scheme

Attorney General Jim Hood is suing 25 individuals and businesses, saying they owe the state money.

It's all linked to the Department of Corrections bribery scandal. Attorney General Jim Hood says you, as the taxpayer, are owed the money that was taken over the course of the seven-year prison bribery scheme. That's why he's taking legal action with 11 civil lawsuits to recoup as much as $800 million.



"Not only to recover the profits, the ill-gotten gains that these companies and individuals reaped in these contracts but also to void the contracts and get the entire amount back to the state," said Hood.

As you read through the details of the complaints filed Wednesday, you find the same pattern. Businesses were paying a consulting fee to someone who was paying bribes to former MDOC Commissioner Chris Epps.

The reward? Epps guaranteed an MDOC contract.



"Those companies had an opportunity," Hood noted. "They made a decision and they made a decision to violate the law and they're going to be held responsible for it."



There are 15 businesses within the suits. 12 are out of state. But we learned Wednesday that MDOC still has contracts with four of those corporations being sued. Attorney General Hood said more individuals or businesses could become part of these suits as the next wave of federal charges are revealed. But there's a broader implication.



"There's got to be some punishment, financial punishment, of people who do this in order for us to deter this kind of conduct in the future," explained Hood.



Among the ten individuals, six have pleaded guilty to federal charges. Two others have been indicted.

