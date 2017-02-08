Dixie National Rodeo: Healing with Horses

At just three-years-old, Spencer Roberson of Dallas was diagnosed with autism. Around that same time, he started falling in love with riding and showing horses.

"My favorite part is competing in the arena, like where you have to listen to what the announcer says," said Spencer. "Like if you have to walk, jog, or canter."

It's a hobby that his mother Roxanne says he not only excels in, but one that has helped him heal and move past a disorder that make it difficult to let others in.

"He has increased his social skills. He has friends," Roxanne said. "I mean everybody just loves and supports each other. It helps him focus. It just helps him with his everyday life to, you know, learn and grow and be the best that he can be."

This is the fourth time Spencer and his mother have traveled to Mississippi to showcase his talents in the Dixie National Rodeo and they say they'll be back next year.

The Dixie National Rodeo officially kicks off February 9 and runs until the 15.\

