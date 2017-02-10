Lawmakers working to pass "How to act in a Traffic Stop" Bill

State representatives are working on a new law that could prepare you for the next time you get pulled over. House Bill 509, developed by the Department of Public Safety, is something lawmakers say should have been passed a long time ago.

"I think it's important anytime you have a tense situation such as a young kid who is being pulled over for the first time, that they have a script to go through to know what they are suppose to do," said Representative Charles Busby. "To relieve the tension on both them and on the officer."

With recent officer-involved shootings or other crimes happening at traffic stops within the last few years, it's become a bill that everyone seems to be getting behind.

"There are so many cases, so many incidents are happening as young folks are pulled over by the police officer for a routine check and something goes wrong," said Representative John Faulkner. "I think it might diminish the possible events that could happen."

If made into law, DPS plans to add "How you should act in a traffic stop" into the State's Driver's Manuel and that Driver's Ed. Teachers would be required to educate students on what information they do and do not have to give when pulled over.

Teachers would also go over things like turning on the dome lights in your car if the traffic stop happens at night, and keeping your hands visible at all times.

