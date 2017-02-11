Dixie National Rodeo parade trots through downtown Jackson

The Dixie National Rodeo festivities are well underway, but the multi-day event always includes a parade.

Folks lined the streets of downtown Jackson Saturday morning and were greeted by a long line of cowboys, cowgirls and covered wagons. There was plenty of candy, beads and treats for parade goers. And if horses weren't their thing, there were even some classic cars in the mix.

"We came out to watch my niece Mackenzie Richardson," noted Mary Herrington. "She's Miss Dixie National. It's just a great family affair. The parade's great. The rodeo's great. We come up here and bring the grand kids every year."

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith presented awards to the winning parade groups at the close of the event.

The Dixie National Rodeo runs through Wednesday.

Musical entertainment follows up each night of rodeo competition. This year's musical entertainment lineup includes Tyler Farr, Chris Janson, Mark Chesnutt, Diamond Rio, Michael Ray, Granger Smith and Dustin Lynch.

Tickets are available at through Ticket Master.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.