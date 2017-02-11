Jackson officials hand out water, talk repair costs as residents deal with boil water notice

Jackson residents are under a boil water advisory after the City restored the utilities Saturday afternoon.

The water main break on Forest Ave happened weeks ago, but the City says it had to conduct some preliminary tests in order to know how to best address the issue.

"We had a problem that was manageable 5, 10, 15 years ago," said Senator John Horhn. "Now it's almost unmanageable, so we've got to get started sooner rather than later on a long term fix."

"Jackson is falling to pieces," added Robert Graham. "And we got to put these pieces back together because we can't give up, but we are going to need help from the state. We are going to need help from other municipalities, but before we can get help, you have to first ask for help and under this situation that wasn't the case."

Now after working on the main line for two days, the city says they've found there's even more work that needs to be done. So they are going to turn the water back on for now, until they can come up with a new plan that addresses the latest concerns.

Senator John Horhn, who is running for Jackson Mayor, says lawmakers are currently working on a plan that could bring millions to Jackson's crumbling infrastructure.

"The Capital Complex would provide another $24 million in certain areas of the city and by providing that support, we'll free up money to be put into other parts of the city," explained Horhn. "So we are very much interested in trying to get that help from the state."

The city has issued boil water notices and says they will continue making repairs with a "phased approach", providing notices accordingly.

