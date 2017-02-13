Mississippi lawmakers consider prohibiting sanctuary cities

Mississippi doesn't have any official sanctuary cities. But the legislature is looking to ban them.

Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance Executive Director Bill Chandler is still scratching his head on why a ban on sanctuary cities is really needed.

"It's a humanistic act on the part of the cities," noted Chandler. "I certainly would welcome it if they did it here. But at the moment we don't have a real sanctuary city."

A sanctuary city generally refers to places that are restricted from alerting the feds about people who may be in the country illegally.

The City of Jackson's ordinance was brought up in the Senate debate as one that would be voided if the law passed. It doesn't make any reference to a sanctuary city. It was written as a way to prevent racial and ethnic profiling. But it does note that police officers can't ask for immigration status.

Still, some say it's not their role anyway.

"States are not in charge of enforcing federal immigration law," explained Amelia McGowan, program director at Catholic Charities Migrant Support Center.

Both Catholic Charities and the International Museum of Muslim Culture cited their closely held religious beliefs as reasons why they're concerned about this legislation.

"Jesus has commanded us, we believe, to welcome the stranger,' said McGowan. "Welcome all those in our midst who may not be from the United States."

"We are a nation where we are all working together for the betterment of our society," said Khalid Hudson, International Museum of Muslim Culture special projects coordinator. "As Muslims, we are required to really live this principle out."

Opponents also worry the proposed law would create a culture of fear for all immigrants, even those here legally.

