Racial slurs spray painted on local radio station van

Stanley Wesley, the founder of Respect Our Black Dollars organization, does a radio show at WMPR every Wednesday.

It appears those who left him a message a few days ago follow the show, since they decided to spread their message further. Only this time, spray painting the radio station's van.

"I don't know what goes on with Respect Our Black Dollars after they leave the station but I just hope that whoever did this would just stop," said WMPR General Manager Wanda Evers. "It's just ridiculous."

The van, Evers says, was sitting where it normally does right in front of the station. An area that can be seen by the station's surveillance camera, just not very clearly.

"You can see one person, but the FBI is involved," said Stanley Wesley. "Matter of fact they are here on the scene now, about three or four FBI agents. They are combing through the area now and they're in the back looking at other businesses that may have some video."

The spray painted messages first appeared on Friday on Wesley's front door. The side of his house was also set on fire, which JFD ruled as arson.

The FBI is looking into both cases of the vandalism, but investigators are asking anyone with information on these crimes to give police a call.

