Tagging law could be coming for next year's hunting season

If House Bill 1028 passes, deer and turkey hunters will be required to report their harvest 72 hours after killing it. It's a system the state says will help them keep tabs on hunter's to make sure they are following the hunting limits and to track animal's population size from year to year.

Mississippi is just one of two states without a Tagging Law on its books.

"That's going to be hard to enforce," said Jaymey Ray with Van's Sporting Goods. "Whether or not the youth have to claim their animal the same way as an adult does, there will be people trying to put it off on their kids. I mean it's going to be hard to enforce."

The law would fine those who don't report each kill. The first offense would land you a ticket anywhere from $100.00 to $500.00, then every offense after that would cost you $500 to a $1,000.00.

So far, the bill has only passed through the house. To become law, it will need to go through a Senate subcommittee before winning a 3/5th majority of the full senate's vote.

