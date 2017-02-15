Senate suggests budget cuts for the Department of Mental Health

Over the past few years., the Department of Mental Health's budget has been growing, but lawmakers are pushing for a cutback that could drop the agency's bottom-line back to what it was five years ago

Lawmakers have been giving the Department of Mental Health more money for the past five years to create things like more jobs, but after seeing many of those positions go unfulfilled and more programs being closed, they're questioning where the money is actually going.

"The numbers don't lie," author of the proposed budget cut, Senator Angela Burks Hill said. "When you look at the bottom line and numbers in the general fund budget, they have almost $5 million more today then they had five years ago, but yet they've closed all of these programs and given a bunch of raises."

Senate Bill 2976 would cost the department some jobs and they would also have to scale back on their travel expenses, while losing the budget they normally dedicate to buying new vehicles.

The Department of Mental Health says they were warned in December that budgets cut would be coming and they released a statement saying:

We know appropriations bills will change as the legislative session progresses, and we will continue to work with the Legislature regarding funding for these priorities.

Even though lawmakers will be taking away $45 million from the department's bottom line, Senator Hill says the department should get some money back in other ways.

"The inter-agencies savings from the transparency bill last year, there's about $4 million added into that of savings that they are not having to pay other agencies," Senator Hill said. "There's another $4 million from traffic tickets that they had not been getting before."

