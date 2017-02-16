Minority businesses shut down in Jackson metro for "A Day Without Immigrants"

Around the nation, minorities have come together in an economic protest being called “A Day Without Immigrants.” Some Jackson Metro restaurants, tax services, barbershops, and many other types businesses decided to never open their doors Thursday in support.

Business owners, instead, posted signs that stated they have had enough with the mistreatment they've been feeling since the Trump Administration started.

"Last year the business was doing pretty good, but this year the business went down,” said restaurant and computer store owner, Gaspar Perez. “Most people feel afraid to, you know, leave their house because now they think ICE is looking for them or something."

One business even addressed lawmakers in their sign saying:

"President Trump, Governors, and Representatives we need laws that make us better as a country and that work.. not walls that do not serve anything and deportations of working people who would benefit more from a good immigration reform."



It appears the economic protest has taken its toll on some. One Terry resident wrote on Facebook that her builder's called to reschedule some of her home's renovations since none of his workers came in.

Minority business owners say after today, they hope communities will realize the impact Trump's policies could have on future business.

