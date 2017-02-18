Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate dies after an alleged fight

Mississippi Department of Corrections officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Woodville.

33-year-old Eric Heinz was pronounced dead a the prison around noon Saturday. He was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell.

Preliminary investigation shows he had suffered serious injuries during an alleged fight with his cellmate.

"The Mississippi Department of Corrections' policy is to pursue the harshest penalties available in instances such as this incident," Interim Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said. "I spoke to District Attorney Ronnie Harper earlier today and asked him to pursue the death penalty, if it is legally available upon the conclusion of our investigation."

Heinz has been in prison since June 24, 2002. He was serving a total of 20 years for armed robbery and burglary/larceny of an unoccupied dwelling. Those crimes occurred in Lowndes and Monroe counties.

MDOC said in a statement that an autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

No charges have been filed and the name of the cellmate is not being released at this time.

