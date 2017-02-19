Officials investigating Durant teen's shooting death - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Officials investigating Durant teen's shooting death

Posted by Courtney Ann Jackson, Anchor/Statewide Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
DURANT, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is assisting in a death investigation out of Durant.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jordan Maleek Tolliver. MBI confirms he died of a gunshot wound.

Police responded to 149 South Washington Street in Durant around 10:30 p.m. on February 14. 

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserve

Powered by Frankly