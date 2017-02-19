Officials investigating Durant teen's shooting death

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is assisting in a death investigation out of Durant.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jordan Maleek Tolliver. MBI confirms he died of a gunshot wound.

Police responded to 149 South Washington Street in Durant around 10:30 p.m. on February 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

