Investigators: Suspect was on scene of quadruple murder when police arrived

Investigators have confirmed that the accused killer of a Toomsuba family was on the scene of the murder Tuesday when police arrived.

44-year-old Karon D. McVay was videotaped speaking with deputies, asking what happened.

Four victims, including a 5-year-old boy, were found shot to death inside the home on Tuesday, while a 3-year-old child was found inside alive. 65-year-old Edna Durr, 27-year-old Kiearra Durr, 42-year-old Tomecca L. Pickett and 5-year-old Owen Pickett were found dead inside the home on Butts Road in Toomsuba.

"Somebody came out here and killed my whole family - my mama, my sisters, and my little nephew," said Demetrius Durr, one of Edna's sons.

The family says McVay was dating Tomecca Pickett, one of the victims, and had a history of domestic violence.

Mcvay was not the father of the 5-year-old, Tomecca Pickett's son.

He is facing a capital murder charge for his death because investigators believe McVay killed the boy to keep him quiet.

"He had been a violent person, and being with her, you can put two and two together," said Cortney Scott, a cousin of the victims.

When the family heard what had happened, they said they immediately had an idea of who the suspect would be.

McVay willingly came to the Sheriff's office on Tuesday for questioning and was arrested there later that night.

"If I had known that the individual was that crazy or whatever, I promise you, he never would have put his first foot here," said Demetrius Durr, Edna's son.

McVay, was arrested in Meridian on Wednesday. and charged with three counts of murder, one count of capital murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond has been set at over $3 million.

Investigators say they believe McVay acted alone, but they are encouraging anyone who knows anything or who helped McVay in any way to come forward.

The 3-year-old girl was found alive and uninjured in the home and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Neighbors noticed there was no activity at the home all day Monday so they called authorities on Tuesday. A sheriff's deputy went to the home and found a shattered screen door with a bullet hole.

"I'm happy that some that they did bring some type of justice to the family, but it ain't gonna bring my family back, you know?" said Scott.

WTOK reports that during the news conference, Calhoun said, "This could accurately be described as a domestic violence situation that had been ongoing and reached a situation inside the residence on Monday evening where the violence occurred to the point of McVay shot and killed all four of the individuals inside the residence."

"It's so hard to bury a loved on, you know?" said Scott. "It's hard because once they're gone, they're gone."

Scott describes Edna Durr as a nice woman with a kind heart.

"The rest of them - you think of a 5-year-old child?" added Scott. "How can you even sleep at night?"

The crime scene unit from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrived late Tuesday morning to assist. The bodies have been taken to the State Crime Lab.

"I've never known anything like this to happen in Toomsuba so it was just like, this can't be real," said Sherren Smith, another cousin.

The Sheriff's Department says it's still early in the investigation, and right now they aren't sure of a motive.

"We were leaning more toward someone who knows the family or is known by the family," said Ward Calhoun, the Chief Deputy for the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.

The 3-year-old girl who was left alive is staying with her father.

"We just got to calm down and think about the good times we shared with one another," said Durr.

