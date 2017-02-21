Mississippi's child care regulations may be changed

The oversight of Mississippi child care centers could be changing.

Right now, they are inspected one or two times a year. A pilot program to ramp those inspections up to four is now suspended.

"You can't depend upon the number of times and inspector comes to determine whether or not it's a good or a bad daycare center, you have to determine that," explained Dr. Theophilus King, co-owner of the Christian Mission Learning Center in Jackson. "If my child is at a daycare center, I should be the inspector."

King describes their operations as being above and beyond the required rules and regulations, but he knows that's not the case for every center. So, he's not too worried about whether the number of Health Department Inspections goes up to four.

"If that's going to help increase the oversight that's going to lead to better care of the children, that's fine with me," added King.

But there are mixed reactions to the proposed change and other providers wish the Department of Health would come to them for input on what's needed.

They don't think more inspections is the best use of the limited resources.

"When they come, they're looking for the same thing and if you know they're looking for the same thing, who would not have it correct," noted Deloris Suel, Child Care Directors' Network President.

Even under current regulations, if the inspectors ask for corrective action, there's a follow up.

The Mississippi Low-Income Childcare Initiative says child care providers are left wondering what's expected of them.

For now, all they know is the pilot with increased inspections is suspended.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.