More budget cuts coming, Including Department of Education

The State of Mississippi, like 29 other states in the U.S., are looking at ways to cut back on how much they've been spending every year.

"People are hesitant to spend. They're paying off debts and they're putting money into savings. Two really good things for families, but unfortunately when that type of things occurs we don't bring in the tax revenue we normally produce," said Mississippi Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant when asked why the state was seeing so many budget cuts.

The Education Budget is the biggest ticket item on the State's list to fund with its current allowance at $2.5 billion, but with the Governor's suggestion, schools will have to do their part to nearly $11 million dollars from their bottom line.

How is that going to translate into the classroom?

"Oh, I think, you won't see any direct effect," said Governor Bryant.

To help off-set the lack of revenue coming into the state, Governor Bryant has also requested $7 million to be pulled out of the 'Rainy Day Fund.' Even with that assistance, he says most agencies will still need to cut their budgets by 0.9%. A total reduction of $43 million dollars.

"This is less than 1% of the entire budget MAEP," added Governor Bryant. "I think anyone can operate, whether it's a household or the Department of Education or our schools in general, with less than a 1% reduction."

Three agencies have been saved from the suggested budget cut: The Departments of Mental Health, Public Safety, and Military.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

