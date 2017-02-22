Mississippi lawmakers struggling with tight budget and more cuts

Governor Bryant announced a third round of budget cuts this fiscal year this Tuesday. That comes as lawmakers are already looking at how to squeeze everything in a tight budget and still approve breaks for businesses.

The running tally on the Governor's cuts for this fiscal year is $150 million. Eleven-million-dollars has been taken out of the rainy day fund in an attempt to avoid even more cuts.

Making things more complicated, January revenue came in $18 million under projections.



"What we're trying to do is make it, as mama used to say, 'make it go as far as you can, son,'" explained Rep. Jeff Smith, House Ways and Means Chairman.



"It's clear," noted Rep. Jay Hughes. "We're in a budget crisis. Our economic policies are not working and we're $200 million off and we can't pay basic services."



But lawmakers voted to pass new tax credits, breaks for more industries, within hours of the Governor's latest cuts



"We're giving away our deposits when we don't have any money in the checkbook to pay the bills," added Hughes. "That's not fiscal responsibility."



The major tax cuts passed in the 2016 session haven't taken effect yet. They'll be phased in.



"The tax cuts that we authorized over the last several years are not the reason why our income into the state general fund has been less," explained Senate Pro-Tempore Terry Burton-R. "That is not the reason."



Senator Burton pointed to things like high unemployment and minimal investment in the state. As Republicans tout tax cuts for business, they're also having to borrow in the form of bonds to help attract new development.



"There's just too much going on in the state not to be able to come up with some money and a lot of these bonding items go towards economic development," said Rep. Smith.



Only time will tell whether more cuts to agencies are needed and what kind of impact tax cuts could have on the economy.

