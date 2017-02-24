Director of Mississippi's DWFP resigns, another job vacancy as a result of low pay

After working with the agency for eight years, Ed Penny, the most recent Director of Mississippi's Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, has resigned. Penny is moving on to a job at Duck's Unlimited, a decision because of better pay.



Director of technical programs, Larry Castle, says it's a move many people in his field are having to make.

"Tennessee's Wildlife Director is $88,000.00 a year. Louisiana's is $108,000.00 and Alabama is $103,000.00. We're $55,000.00," said Castle.

The Department is seeing these kinds of salary discrepancies at every level.



Even though it is a state agency, Castle says their salaries aren't paid through the general fund. Which means if these incomes were raised, it wouldn't come at a cost to your taxes.

"These people's salaries are paid through federal excise moneys, grant moneys," added Castle.

Castle says the department has the money it needs to make the raises, They just need the "go ahead" from lawmakers to be able to use it. That would require lawmakers to pass a new appropriation bill.

