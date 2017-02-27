Overnight vandalism leaves a mess at the McComb City Railroad Depot Museum

Vandals did significant damage at the McComb City Railroad Depot Museum Saturday night.

Thousands of volunteer hours and dollars have been poured into the museum and its upkeep. Outside the museum there's a steam engine, four cars and a wrecker.

Pictures from the museum's board president show the exterior damage, including windows broken out of the red caboose and graffiti on two of the cars. Windows are broken out and key marks are all along the executive car.

We're told the interior was also vandalized.

Board President Robbie DeCoux says he's been told the vandals tore up flooring, destroyed furniture and broke antiques that were inside the rail cars.

Police are looking for those responsible.

The museum board is holding an emergency meeting Monday to determine how to recover after all the damage.

