JPS could close two schools due to tight budget

With state funding being cut back and high maintenance fees on their older buildings, the Jackson Public School Board has been looking at four schools, with 150 students or less, trying to decide which ones to cut and where they could place those students and teachers.

"Over the last ten years, we've lost about 4,000 students for different reasons," said Interim-Superintendent Freddrick Murray. "There is a myriad of reasons why enrollment is decreasing, but it is decreasing and with that dollars decrease."

Barr and George Elementary were taken off of the chopping block after board members say they found out the schools had been given grant money within the last few years to be renovated. But guardians say they believe there are other motives at play.

"This is my belief, his wife is the principal here. Would Barr be closing if she wasn't?" said Lucille Austin said. "The kids are very upset and I am very upset. I am so upset, I don't know what to do."

If approved by the board within the next few weeks, students and teachers currently at Poindexter will be transferred to Barr Elementary School next school year and Middle School students at Rowan would have to go to Brinkley.



Superintendent Murray says the two schools wouldn't be shut down completely, just re-purposed. Poindexter would become a training facility for teachers and Rowan would become a Re-engaging Center.

Superintendent Murray says for now only two schools could close, but in the future that could change.

