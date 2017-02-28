Murder victim told friend she and the suspect had split up

What was going on between Heather Robinson and Alex Deaton before her murder is starting to come into focus.

Family says Robinson was building a house and made it clear that she didn't want Deaton to move in without being married and she was not ready to get married at this point.

We're also starting to learn more about the time before she was killed.

READ MORE: Sheriff says suspect at center of manhunt "appears to have snapped"

Investigators confirm Robinson was at work in the UMMC emergency room Wednesday. She got off at 7:00 p.m. that night. Her ER co-workers are still too shaken to talk about their friendship.

"These are intense situations that require many hands, a lot of quick actions, so you have to really be close with, know and trust the people that you're working with," said Marc Rolph, University of Mississippi Medical Center Director of Public Affairs. "So it's possibly one of the most close knit families, if you will, on campus."

They also released this statement:

The UMMC Adult Emergency Department family will deeply miss a valuable asset to the department. Heather was a caring, compassionate individual to both her patients and co-workers. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and hope they are comforted in knowing how much she was cherished.

MSNEWSNOW has been able to independently confirm that Robinson sent her friend a "Happy Birthday" text around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, after work. During the course of that conversation, her friend asked how her relationship with Alex Deaton was going. Robinson told her they had split up.

Messages have flooded our newsroom in recent days, filled with memories of Heather Robinson. Former classmates and friends described her as a kind, friendly girl who always had a smile on her face. Many discussed what a gifted nurse she was.

Her family's statement references what a hard working and determined lady she was. They are asking for privacy, but also thoughts and prayers as they prepare to lay her to rest.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.