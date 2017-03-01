ICE Agents detain immigrant after she and others address concerns about recent raids

It has been seven days since Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents served eight criminal warrants to restaurants across Jackson and Meridian's metro areas, but it is still unclear who all was picked up in the raids, where they are being held, and what charges they could face.

READ MORE: 55 detained after ICE agents raid Ichiban and other restaurants

"I would just ask you to think about these families," Immigration Attorney Nathan Elmore said. "Think about these immigrants as people just like you with the same concerns and the same fears that many of us have. The same desires to be together as a family unit."

Now other immigrants say they are worried they could be next and, if that does happen, who will be there to take care of their children? Children who are citizens of this country.

Will everything they work for be taken away from them without notice?

RELATED: Immigrants speak out following ICE raid

"Today, My father and brother await deportation while I continue to fight this battle as a dreamer to help contribute to this country which I feel is very much my country," Daniela Vargas said.

READ MORE: Two arrested in Jackson immigration raid

Attorneys say after speaking out about her concerns, Vargas was detained by ICE agents. Vargas was brought to the states at age seven. Her DACA, Deffered Action for Childhood Arrival, status is currently expired but her renewal application has been submitted and is pending.

ICE released a statement on the incident saying:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took Daniela Vargas, 22, an unlawfully present Argentinian citizen, into custody March 1, during a targeted immigration enforcement action in Jackson, Mississippi. Every day, as part of routine targeted enforcement operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations teams arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately

Vargas was previously encountered at her residence Feb. 15, at which time ICE exercised discretion to not take her into custody due to her claim that she had DACA.

Subsequent to this encounter, ICE verified that Vargas does not currently have approved DACA status.

A federal immigration judge will now determine Vargas’s custody status as well as decide whether or not she is eligible for immigration relief. ICE will await the outcome of these proceedings before a federal immigration judge before taking further action.

ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws.

Vargas' attorney released a statement following her detainment saying: