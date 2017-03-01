You may want to check privacy settings for your online wish lists

A robotic vacuum and soda maker were easy presents for Mike to buy for his wife. He just shopped her online gift list.

"These wish lists are, ah, very convenient," said Mike Pryor.

They're a very valuable gift giving tool, says President of the Identity Theft Resource Center, Eva Velasquez. But what you may not realize is that the default setting on many is "public." That means anyone could search and find your name and lists.

"People simply don't know; they don't realize how much information they're sharing," explained Velasquez. "

Pryor checked the privacy settings on his family's wish lists; turns out some were "public".

"The information being shared with the wish lists and being public, um, is quite eye-opening," said Pryor.

Just by browsing random wish lists we found people revealing their occupations, ages, schools, their children, their cities, and states. Velasquez said the info can be puzzle pieces for identity thieves.

"Think of your identity like a puzzle, and the more pieces of the puzzle someone has, the better the picture they have, and the easier it would be to pretend to be you and commit identity theft," she said.

The Identity Theft Resource Center has also seen people who have had other "unwanted visitors" to their lists.

"Perhaps you have a jealous ex-boyfriend or girlfriend and they're looking at your wedding registry that you have publicly available," noted Velasquez. "You're giving them a lot of information, and maybe you don't want them to have that information."

Expert's advice? Make your lists private, and share them only with people you want to see them. That's what Mike did!

"I am a very private person; having somebody find more information out about me that I prefer not to share, um, that is very disconcerting," said Pryor.

