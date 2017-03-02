Attorneys say federal hearing will not happen for 22 year-old detainee

"I dream of becoming a university math professor, but now I'm not sure my dream will continue to develop," Daniela Vargas said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Minutes after giving that speech about the most recent ICE Raids, Vargas and her friend Jordan were pulled over by agents.

"They came around to Daniela's side of the car and opened it," Jordan recalled. "(They) said 'you know who we are, you know what we are here for.'"

Vargas has been in the United States since she was 7-years-old. Her family came from Argentina. She was living here on an expired visa and that was why she was picked up by ICE agents, but Vargas's attorney says the renewal process was already in the works.

"Before ICE even came and spoke to her on the first occasion, February 15, her paperwork for her DACA had been received by the government the day before," lawyer Nathan Elmore said.

ICE sent out a statement following Vargas' detention promising a hearing with a federal judge:

"Ms. Vargas was previously encountered at her residence Feb. 15, at which time ICE exercised discretion to not take her into custody due to her claim that she had DACA," added Elmore. "Subsequent to this encounter, ICE verified that Ms. Vargas does not currently have approved DACA status."

A federal immigration judge will now determine Ms. Vargas’s custody status as well as decide whether or not she is eligible for immigration relief. ICE will await the outcome of these proceedings before a federal immigration judge before taking further action."

Elmore says they've been told that has changed because she came under a visa referral program.

"When you come under that program, there are certain rights you give up." Elmore explained. "You give up the right to go before an immigration judge and be placed in the formal removal proceedings. She would have been 7 at the time, so she wouldn't have signed any of the paperwork associated with the waiver of those rights. "That would have been her father and mother."

The Elmore & Associates firm is working to file a "Stay of Removal" and while also putting together a petition asking ICE Agents to take into consideration the DACA papers.

Representative Bennie G. Thompson, a Ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security, calls Vargas's deportation absurd. He sent us this statement:

"Our country must have immigration policies that are constitutional and remain true to our values. Ms. Vargas appears to have committed no crime and was only speaking out on behalf of her family, who is threatened by this President's misguided immigration agenda. ICE's assertion that her detention is "routine" is absurd and seems anything but. Clearly, ICE resources used in this case would have been better utilized to find and detain dangerous criminals and get them off our streets. As a DACA recipient she should be allowed to stay here. Those like Ms. Vargas just want a better life for themselves and their families and are true believers in the American dream - they should not be pushed further into the shadows."

