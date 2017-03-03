Disabled Veterans start recovery tour with horses in Canton

"It's been just a year since I've been in this program and the confidence it has given me, the network of Veterans, friends, and the opportunity to start my own business," said veteran Paul Holland. "I mean, this program is almost too good to be true."

The Jinx McCain Horsemanship Program works to give disabled veterans a chance to regain their confidence while, also, teaching skills that can be made into careers.

"What they miss the most about being in the military is the teamwork," Foreman for the program, John Mayer said. "Doing a demanding task and doing it well, so it all starts this week with here's how you saddle a horse, here's how you ride it safely."

One veteran, Calvin Patterson, spent 15 years serving in the National Guard looking for roadside bombs in countries like Iraq. Now, He and 15 others are starting a year long recovery process around the country. Learning things like working with leather, riding horses, and roping cattle.

"When dealing with PTSD, a lot of times you're trying to find your way and find a way to deal with it," said Patterson. "Equine therapy is one of the ways that I can help somebody and get help too at the same time."

Eight to ten clinics are held in different areas around the Nation for the veterans, but the only time they have access to an arena is here in Canton. This is the Mississippi Quarter Horse Association's 3rd year sponsoring the event. They donated all of the horses and saddles while assisting veterans with their training.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.