Better Men Society looks to tackle crime problems in Jackson

A group of men are looking to fight crime in Jackson in a different way.

The Better Men Society is hoping to find solutions to crime and violence by working with the youth. There's a diverse group working together, including ex-gang bangers.

They're hoping they can show the young people that there is a way out of the pattern of violence.

"We cannot bury our head in the sand as though crime does not exist in this community," explained Ward 3 Councilman Kenny Stokes. "We must fight crime head on and we need all the citizens to get involved and get on board to help fight against crime."

Much of the program will be focused on providing encouragement and opportunities for more productive activities.

