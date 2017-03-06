Mississippi lawmakers work to clarify divorce laws regarding domestic violence

A bill that would have added domestic violence as a ground for divorce is now revived at the State Capitol.

Advocates are pushing to lighten the load for victims trying to leave an abusive relationship.

"For me to tell them, oh by the way, you might not be able to prove this," explained attorney Connie Smith. "They just want to throw their hands up."

Attorneys like Connie Smith say there's too much room for interpretation under the "habitual cruel and inhuman treatment" statute.

"When I'm meeting with domestic violence victims, well it's really going to depend on who your judge is," noted Smith. "I can give you a better idea of how this is going to go once I know who your judge is."

Representative Andy Gipson said his issue with the bill that originally was sent to his committee was that it seemed to restate what the law already included, but advocates were quick to explain the problems to him.

"The real issue is how the law is being applied county to county, judge to judge," said Gipson.

Providing proof is one of the biggest complications now.

"You only have witnesses like the children and the family pet and neither of them need to be in court."

The amended bill that passed the House unanimously Monday includes a "uniformed standard of proof".

"That would allow only the evidence of the injured spouse," described Gipson. "That's been a problem. Some of the courts require more. This would allow the injured spouse to give the testimony. If it's clear and convincing, then that can be the basis."

The amendment clarifies that the "habitual cruel and inhuman treatment" statute could include abusive physical conduct, either threatened or attempted, or abusive non-physical conduct, including threats, intimidation, emotional or verbal abuse.

The bill will now be sent back to the Senate for approval of the changes.

