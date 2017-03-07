Jackson hospitals prepare for weekend water loss

Merit Health Central is the only hospital in the area that depends on the City of Jackson for its water. It happens to, also, be right in the middle of where project managers are predicting could see little to no water when the pipes get shut off on Friday. But the hospital spokeswoman says a plan has been made and she sent us this statement saying in part:

"Water trucks will be onsite to keep our air conditioning, plumbing, and sewers fully operational, and we have stocked plenty of bottled water and ice for drinking, personal hygiene, and food preparation."

Other hospitals that fall in this weekend's low water zones say they aren't worried. The Baptist Health Systems spokesman sent us this statement saying in apart:

"The water system for Baptist Medical Center, the Hederman Cancer Center and the Colonnades Medical Office Building is provided by a water well. We utilize approximately 240,000 gallons of water a day throughout those facilities. So, this will NOT impact patient care."

MSNewsNow, also, reached out to some local family practices. Most close at noon on Fridays and then they aren't open on the weekend.

