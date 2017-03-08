11 out 55 detained in February Immigration raid charged with felony re-entry

Eleven of the the 55 people who were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement back on February 22 have been charged with felony re-entry.

As you might recall this was an operation, federal agents say, was not directed at rounding up undocumented workers, but to serve out criminal warrants they were investigating for over a year.

READ MORE: 55 detained after ICE agents raid Ichiban and other restaurants

"80% of the people they have declined, at this point at least, to file any sort of criminal charges on and these eleven are purely immigration related offenses," said immigration attorney, Jeremy Litton.

Six of the men were picked up by immigration agents near the border within the last ten years and were taken back to their countries of origin immediately. Others had prior deportations from southern states and all have chances at a federal hearing.

"If they go to trial and are convicted, they're looking at up to two years in prison," another immigration lawyer, Nathan Elmore said. "They were in there working, doing a job that someone paying them to do, and now we the tax payer are looking at paying $30,000.00 a year to house them.

When deported, you receive a ban from re-entering the country for 3 to 10 years, depending on how long you have been here illegally. Now if this second deportation charge falls within one of these eleven's barred time, they could be permanently banned from trying to enter the country legally.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved