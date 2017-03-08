Proposed bill would require all passengers to buckle up

Wearing a seat belt could save your life, but Mississippi law doesn't require everyone in the car to follow those instructions.

You likely grew up hearing the phrase 'wear your seat belt', but state law only requires back seat passenger to fasten up if they're seven years or younger.

"I did not realize that," said Emily Mason. "I think that's very ignorant. I think everybody should wear a seat belt."

That's what the pending legislation would require. It would make it law for everyone in the car to buckle up.

"Trying to get to people to wear a seat belt," Willie Fortner noted. "I can see an issue with that, but me personally, I think everyone should wear a seat belt."

The bill, if signed into law by the Governor, would be known as "Harlie's Law".

15-year-old Harlie Oswalt and her 17-year-old cousin were killed in November. They were riding in the back seat without their seat belts on when the crash happened.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center sees those patients who survive, but their injuries are usually serious.

"High incidents of bone injuries and head injuries," explained Dr. Alan Jones, University of Mississippi Medical Center's Emergency Department Chairman.

Dr. Jones described unrestrained back seat riders as "human projectiles" in a crash.

"They're naturally going to be projected forward when there's rapid deceleration," said Jones. "So they can become a hazard to those who are in the front seat and can actually cause injury or worsen injuries to themselves or those in front of them."

The bill was amended by the House and will be sent back to the Senate for concurrence.

