No Flag, No Money for Colleges

Senate Bill 2509 addresses giving tax breaks to The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University on the lands that they lease, while Senate Bill 2281 talks about how much bonds will pay out to community colleges and state universities for things like repairs; topics some lawmakers didn't have trouble talking about or voting on until Representative William Shirley added the clause saying 'you can have all of this if you fly our flag.'

"I think that the economic impact that our flag carries, has on our state, is a big issue, however, this is not legislation for that," said Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes. "If he wanted to oppose legislation, it should have been in a flag bill."

As you may recall, many colleges, cities, and states around the Nation have stopped flying our flag and the confederate battle flag after the shooting at the church in Charleston, South Carolina.

"Our state is known for the many racial issues that we've had for years in our past and it's time to make it that.. the past," added Williams-Barnes.

In the past and including this year, lawmakers have tried to bring up bills that would directly address issues with our state flag, however, none have made it out of committee.

