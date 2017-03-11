Restaurants prepare to reopen now that water is back on

When the city attempted to repair the water line back in February, some restaurants on State Street and Northside Drive saw loss water pressure immediately.

"Sal and Mookie's lost water at the end of the day," said Jeff Good, co-owner of various restaurant in Jackson. "Broad Street lost water the minute they started the repairs."

Many restaurants planned ahead, letting employees and customers know they would be closed over the weekend.

Restaurants, in the impacted zones, were told by the health department they would not be able to open unless they prepared a smaller menus and provided portables and hand washing stations.

But with the crisis appearing to be over, they say they're happy to be scrambling to open their doors again.

"This almost became like snow day. We decided to close down for the weekend, so a lot of our staff was getting ready to have some fun," Good said. "But I've got an amazing team. We started making calls about three hours ago. I wanted to kind of test the water and said 'you know, if this thing goes well can maybe get back together.' We got a morning team ready at 7:00 at Broad Street, we've got the entire team here at Sal and Mookie's. People want to get back to work."

Good says during this repair his restaurants never lost any water or water pressure, but his staff will be following all of the boil water notices until they're no longer in effect.

