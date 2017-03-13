Protecting plants is critical during cold snap

There's still hope for keeping your flowers alive if you jumped the gun and planted early.

There are plenty of backups at the nurseries when frost is in the forecast. They've got greenhouses and even the overhead cover goes a long way in protecting the plants, but not everyone has those luxuries.

Beautiful blooms are all around but it's not quite time to welcome spring.

"It can be wet," said Roger Gallian. "It can be cold. It could be hot. It can be dry. So you got to make the right selection, right plant, right place."

Roger Gallian is the greenhouse manager for Lakeland Yard and Garden Center. He knows some folks shop with their eyes and may let the Mississippi weather fool them.

"If you based it on weather, you probably planted some things that might need some protection," he said.

Newspapers, sheets or blankets are best for covering. Petunias and geraniums are some of the plants that Gallian says should hold up to the temperature drops better than something like a fern.

If you have a potted plant and there's a question, take it inside to be on the safe side. And build up the plant's tolerance to the roller coaster temps.

But there's not that option for some of the state's crops.

Brownlee Farms in Red Banks is the second largest grower of strawberries in the state. The owner says this week is critical for the crops.

The recent warm weather has them on track to start picking berries earlier than ever, the week of March 27, but they've covered 12 acres in what they call floating row covers. That gives a 5-7 degree barrier. As long as they can keep the crop above 28 degrees, they'll have berries ready by the end of the month.

