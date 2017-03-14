Democratic lawmakers discuss state budget crisis

Mississippi lawmakers are trying to divvy up money for state agencies but there's less to go around this year. Democrats say they haven't had a seat at the table for the budget-writing process.

"We want to let everybody out there know that we have a real looming financial crisis and that we don't seem to be taking proactive steps to avert it," said House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. David Baria.



"If we don't do something about our revenue problem going forward, it's only going to get worse," added Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman Sen. Bill Stone.



And the Legislative Democratic Caucus says it's not just the sluggish economy but also years of tax cuts. The tax cut package that passed last session isn't set to take effect till July 1. But Rep. David Baria said he doesn't think the state budget can take another $400 million a year hit.



"We think it would be prudent and a prudent business decision to put off the implementation of those tax cuts," noted Baria.



Public education funding is a third of the overall budget but the Dems said there's still a big question mark on what will happen with it.



"It's a closely held secret around this capitol right now what the intentions are with regard to EdBuild's proposal and the discussed rewrite of MAEP," Baria explained.



One Senator stressed the potential impact of continued cuts on public health. Medicaid, for example, has an $89 million deficit. And hospitals could end up paying higher taxes to cover the gaps.



"We would just ask that Medicaid be fully funded so we don't end up with negative consequences for health care outcomes for the patients or negative financial consequences for the providers," said Richard Roberson, General Counsel for the Mississippi Hospital Association.

