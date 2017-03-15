Education funding details still a big question at State Capitol

With days and counting until the end of the legislative session, the state is running out of time to figure out how they'll fund public education.

"I am on the education committee," said Rep. Dana Criswell, R-District 6. "Don't really know much of anything more than you do. We're still waiting to see what kind of formula is or what's going to happen with education committee."



In a Tuesday news conference, Democrats called the plan one of the best-kept secrets at the Capitol.



"Nobody really knows at this point what we're gonna do," noted Rep. Nick Bain-D.



But we found some answers in the Senate Education chairman's office. The Senate amended a funding bill last week that gives level-funding to the old formula, known as MAEP.



"That's two different things in my mind and it doesn't have an impact, in my mind, as to whether we change the funding formula this year or not," explained Senator Gray Tollison.



Tollison said the idea would be that the EdBuild recommendations would be translated into legislation. And they'd find the ways to appropriate money using the new formula next year, sticking to a one-year delay and a five-year phase-in.



"The thinking was we go ahead and keep the status quo with MAEP and then if something is done, the impact would be minimal this year," Tollison added. "And the full implementation would not start until the 2018-2019 school year."



Governor Bryant says he will call a special session only if there is an education funding proposal legislative leadership is reasonably certain will pass.

The question is whether the House and Senate can first come to an agreement.

