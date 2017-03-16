Education Funding Woes: Communities say 'We want a seat at the Table'

Parents, educators, students, and many other community members from all around our state rallied together, demanding a seat at the table when it comes to talking about the future education budget.

"Students like myself, all students, deserve a fair and equal chance," said student Kristen Burns. "Our voices matter and our minds matter."

It's an issue many say doesn't need to be rushed and one that affects more than just the few people that are talking about it behind closed doors.

"It's an economic issue, it's a public safety/war on drugs issue, it's an anti-poverty issue, and it's a children's issue," said former Tupelo Mayor Jack Reed Jr. "If you can't stand up for the State's Children.. what can you stand up for?"

Lawmakers, who have been left out of the discussions, tell MSNewsNow they have been taking calls from their superintendents daily. They're calling to ask lawmakers what they should set their budgets at for next year, but it's an answer lawmakers say they haven't been given.

"We got to realize that these are holding up contracts for our teachers," Representative for District 75, Tom Miles said. "We need to do our part in the legislature to make sure schools get the funding they need."

