Hal's St. Paddy's Parade rolls through downtown

Hal's St. Paddy's Parade is known as Central Mississippi's "green Mardi Gras", but whatever you call it, fun is sure to be in the description. It draws in tens of thousands of people to downtown Jackson every year.

Mississippi turns 200 this year and the bicentennial was the theme of the parade.

Organizers say it's truly a celebration of Spring, but this year it landed just one day after St. Patrick's Day. So, these folks kept the celebrations rolling through the Capital City for an extra day.

"About to celebrate the St. Patrick's Day spirit, the luck of the Irish," said Jentrele Adams.

Jackson's mayor and police chief were among those who walked the route. Armed with beads and a good beat, the floats rolled through downtown and were greeted by thousands of folks from the Metro.

"This year is great because the weather is perfect and everyone can get out and enjoy it," noted Melissa Robinson. "How can you not love it? It's one of Jackson's greatest events."

Before the big event, pets put on their best costume-wear for a parade all to themselves and the children didn't have to fight the big kids at the main parade for beads. They had an event with a separate line up and even some kid-friendly entertainment.

The party didn't stop with the parade. Hal and Mal's played host to a line-up of bands for one of many after-parties around the city.

