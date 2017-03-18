Hinds County Sheriff hits the drums for funk band reunion

Hal's St. Paddy's parade is followed up by a street festival at Hal and Mal's.

They had a full lineup of bands. First up was funk band Freedom and a familiar Hinds County face was on percussion.

"Freedom is known for funk," said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason from behind the drums. "Now let me show you how this goes. Get me some hand clapping, just like that. There you go. Now, this is how you're going to start."

Sheriff Victor Mason comfortably took on the role of hyping the crowd.

The band signed with Jackson's Malaco Records in the late 1970s.

The original members were from different Jackson Public School bands but came together to live out their musical dreams.

While Mason has spent years in law enforcement since those band days, he looked right at home on the drums Saturday.

