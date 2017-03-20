Zippity Doo Dah Parade Cancelled, other events still going

Zippity Doo Dah or Zippity Doo Don't; what is usually a weekend-long, family-fun event will be a bit different this year. New city security fees and late permits are to blame.

"We got it worked out, but we missed some deadlines for advertising and things so it just wasn't feasible," said Sweet Potato Queen, Jill Conner Brown. "The queens do not care. They're coming, anyway, from all over the country and other parts of the world. What they've all said is, 'Good! We don't have to walk up that stupid hill.' That ole' Canton hill is pretty steep."

Browne says while the parade will not happen, not all is lost. She and her queens will still be raising money for the Batson Children's Hospital this weekend, only at the Hilton Inn on County Line instead.

"Larry Verba in New York City makes these (crowns) for me every year, all the money does go to the children's hospital," added Browne. "My rule is you have to be in the room and you must be incredibly excited to win because everybody else lost. There is nothing worse than an absent winner unless it a boring winner."

You can still score some great deals too at state's largest flea market, The Fondren Flea, and for $2.00 a person, the family can go to the Carnival behind Sal and Mookie's.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

