Mississippi lawmakers send sanctuary cities ban legislation to Governor

Mississippi is a signature away from banning sanctuary cities. Technically, there's not one in the state.

A sanctuary city limits involvement and cooperation with federal immigration officials.

"I don't think there's any threat of any city in the state becoming a sanctuary city," said Mississippi Immigrant Rights Alliance Director Bill Chandler.



Still, the capital city's ordinance would become null and void if this legislation becomes law. It was written as a way to prevent racial and ethnic profiling,

but it does note that police officers can't ask for immigration status.



"It had a beneficial effect on the city of Jackson because other cities go out of their way for law-enforcement agencies to harass immigrants, harass brown people," noted Chandler. "So a lot of people have moved to Jackson."



The Governor sent this statement today following final passage by the legislature.

"Taxpayers expect their state and its political subdivisions to abide by federal immigration laws," said Bryant. "I appreciate the Legislature's work on Senate Bill 2710, and I look forward to signing it."



"I think they need to look into their contracts," added Chandler. "They claim to be religious. They need to look into their Bible about the strangers among us all about and reach out to people rather than try to force them out of the state."



Folks we talked to questioned why the bill was passed if no such cities exist.



"I feel like they're just following Donald Trump to be honest," said Ebony Lockley. "If we don't have them, then why ban them? I think they're just being bullies."



"They need to think about that long because you don't know who you're running off," said Earl Woods. "Somebody that could really be a benefit for the state."

