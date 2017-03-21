Residents call for city leaders to sue over water meter contract

Some Jackson residents say they are tired of seeing high water bills and think it's time for city leaders to sue the Siemens Company.

Before any water meters could be installed within the city, the contract with Siemens stated the company would need to give the city two bonds, both amounting $90 million.

This bond would cover the cost for any labor and materials they would need to install the new meters and a performance bond that would hold Siemens accountable for completing the job.

Some residents are saying bond agreement didn't happen and now they are worried that the money the city spent will go to waste when it could have gone to other projects.

"We lost out on the Farish Street Project, we didn't get that money. Now here's the $90 million dollar project, one of the biggest projects that has ever been done in this city, and it's citizens are not reaping the benefits," said community activist and businessman, David L. Archie. "Matter of fact, they're paying more."

You may recall the city's public work's department ordered Siemens to halt installing the new meters after learning the meters had been set to read gallons instead of cubic feet, an issue the city says is the reason some residents have been seeing water bills as high as $15,000.

