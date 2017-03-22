Legislature still has items in limbo

It's coming down to the wire for final decisions at the State Capitol, but there's still major issues left to be handled. With a dozen days left, there are billions of dollars in budget decisions to be made.



"It's a bit frustrating because we came up here to be part of the process," explained Rep. David Baria, House Democratic Caucus Chairman. "All of us. All 122 members of the House and 52 members of the Senate. None of us like to just sit back and not know what's going on and be told at the last minute here's what you have to vote for when we're talking about a $6 billion budget for our state."



It should be noted that a closer look at the legislature's history shows they always wait until the eleventh hour to finalize the budget. Here's why.



"We try to wait as long as possible," noted Senator Joey Fillingane, R-Senate Finance Chairman. "Not for the sake of being dilatory but simply because we want the better and more accurate picture of what's coming in, the closer we can be on those appropriations bills and how to spend those dollars; and not overspend so we don't have additional cuts like the Governor's had to make this year."



Education is the other item in limbo.



"Nobody seems to know what the plan is as far as a special session for education or what the thoughts are going forward," explained Senator Bill Stone, Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman.



I got a similar response from Republican Joey Fillingane.



"There is outside possibility that we may have to revamp a bill dealing with a maybe," added Fillingane. "I don't really think anyone honestly knows, even those involved in that process whether that's going to happen yet or not."



The Senate Education chairman has said he would expect that they would use the current funding formula this year, even if a new formula gets approved. But no one knows what the consensus will be.

A lot of decisions will be made in a few days during "conference weekend". That's when House and Senate members will try to hammer out some compromises on various bills.

